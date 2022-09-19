NEWS

Man arrested over university violence found innocent

A 27-year-old man that was arrested on Saturday during a violent clash between riot police and concertgoers on the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki campus was found innocent on Monday. The man was facing charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

The man denied all charges and stressed that he was simply there to go to the concert with his girlfriend, stating that he was arrested while making efforts to safely distance himself from the venue.

 

Crime Justice

