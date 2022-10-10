Foreign Ministry condemns Russian missile attacks

A medical worker walks near a burned car after Russian military strike, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]

The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned Russia’s missile attacks against civilians in Ukrainian cities, in a tweet on Monday.

“We express our full solidarity with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people,” it said, while it also mentioned that the Greek “staff of the Embassy in Kyiv and the Consulate General in Odessa have not been affected.”

Russia rained cruise missiles on busy Ukrainian cities on Monday, knocking out power and heat in its most widespread air attacks since the start of the war, and which the United States described as “horrific strikes”.

Missiles tore into busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the centre of the capital Kyiv.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east. Ukrainian officials said at least 11 people were killed and scores injured, with swathes of the country left without power.

Thousands of residents raced to bomb shelters as air raid sirens rang out through the day. The barrage of dozens of cruise missiles fired from air, land and sea was the biggest wave of air strikes to hit locations away from the front line, at least since the initial volleys on the war’s first day, February 24.

President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered “massive” long range strikes after an attack on the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend and threatened more strikes in future if Ukraine hits Russian territory.

“To leave such acts without a response is simply impossible,” he said, alleging other, unspecified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Russian attacks were deliberately timed to kill people, as well as to knock out Ukraine’s power grid. His prime minister said 11 major infrastructure targets were hit in eight regions, leaving swaths of the country with no electricity, water or heat.

“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth,” Zelenskiy said. [AMNA, Reuters]