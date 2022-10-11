Athens mayor expels wife of alleged rapist from city faction

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis has expelled from his municipal faction the wife of Ilias Michos, the 53-year-old shopkeeper accused of raping and pimping a 12-year-old girl.

The woman was an elected councilor with the Athina Psila faction on Athens city council.

Municipal sources said that in the circumstances, it was impossible for Michos’ wife to continue to perform her duties.

Media reported on Tuesday that the grandmother of the 12-year-old victim said that Michos’ wife had offered her family 10,000 euros in an attempt to cover up the case.