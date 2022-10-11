NEWS

One more arrested for link to university campus gangs

One more arrested for link to university campus gangs
File photo.

A 31-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested on Monday in central Athens as a suspected member of two out of three gangs that ran riot at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) dormitories in Zografou.

Police found the man, an Albanian national, had two pending arrest warrants for participation in a criminal ring that committed armed robberies and sold drugs. Officers tracked him down in Kypseli on Monday night.

According to the police, the suspect used to be a member of the gang that broke into homes in the southern suburbs and raped women.

The 31-year-old will be led before a a prosecutor Tuesday.

In late September, 22 people were arrested at the Zografou campus during a police raid to crack down on rampant criminality that had gone unchecked for years. Gangs would use the dormitories as their base. 

The building housing the NTUA student residence was constructed in 1975 and is run-down and in a state of decay.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
State to pay more for damages during 2008 riots
NEWS

State to pay more for damages during 2008 riots

Alleged child rapist, pimp to testify on Wednesday
NEWS

Alleged child rapist, pimp to testify on Wednesday

Alleged child rapist and pimp given until Wednesday to testify
NEWS

Alleged child rapist and pimp given until Wednesday to testify

On the trail of human traffickers
NEWS

On the trail of human traffickers

Man accused of sexual crimes against minor to appear before prosecutor
NEWS

Man accused of sexual crimes against minor to appear before prosecutor

Crete man arrested and fined for using shock collar on dog
NEWS

Crete man arrested and fined for using shock collar on dog