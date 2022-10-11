One more arrested for link to university campus gangs

A 31-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested on Monday in central Athens as a suspected member of two out of three gangs that ran riot at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) dormitories in Zografou.

Police found the man, an Albanian national, had two pending arrest warrants for participation in a criminal ring that committed armed robberies and sold drugs. Officers tracked him down in Kypseli on Monday night.

According to the police, the suspect used to be a member of the gang that broke into homes in the southern suburbs and raped women.

The 31-year-old will be led before a a prosecutor Tuesday.

In late September, 22 people were arrested at the Zografou campus during a police raid to crack down on rampant criminality that had gone unchecked for years. Gangs would use the dormitories as their base.

The building housing the NTUA student residence was constructed in 1975 and is run-down and in a state of decay.