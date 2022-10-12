Fraudulent priest runs out of miracles after inquiry

A controversial Athens priest who claimed to perform miracles, including healing a blind man and helping a disabled person get back on his feet, will be asked to move to a monastery in Attica by way of a velvet divorce, Kathimerini understands.

The decision on Father Dimitris Loupasakis of the Church of St Isidore on the capital’s Lycabettus Hill follows an internal investigation by the Greek Church which confirmed the “miraculous” events to be a case of “dishonesty and fraud.”

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens informed the Holy Synod in detail about the scandal on Tuesday.

Ecclesiastical sources said pressure from political and economic elites have so far prevented the Church from taking action against the fraudulent cleric.

Meanwhile, the church’s special status has so far prevented an investigation into allegations of elusive revenue notwithstanding the long lines of faithful at the site.