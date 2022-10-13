NEWS

Anastasiades: Cyprus will not send weapons to Ukraine

Cyprus will not send weapons to Ukraine, its president said on Thursday, citing the divided island’s defense needs.

“Half of Cyprus is occupied. We need defense, and therefore without defense we cannot survive. Therefore, I want to reassure people that we are not going to send weapons to Ukraine,” Nikos Anastasiades told reporters.

“If there is a country that wants to replace our armaments with modern and equally powerful ones, thereby creating a decisive deterrent force, then that’s a different issue.”

