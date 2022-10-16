NEWS

Fifth person arrested in minor’s pimping case

Greek police have arrested a fifth person in connection with the rape and pimping of a 12-year-old girl from the Athens neighborhood of Kolonos.

The 34-year-man was arrested Sunday afternoon and faces the same charges as the previously arrested men, of a sexual act with a minor for a fee.

One of the previously arrested men, an administrative employee at a state hospital, has been suspended from his job and will be eventually fired, authorities said Sunday.

