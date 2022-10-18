NEWS

Two convicted in revenge porn case

A Thessaloniki court on Monday handed sentences of four and five years respectively to a 30-year-old man and his 26-year-old girlfriend over a “revenge porn” case that victimized a 37-year-old former female reality TV contestant. The defendants were also fined 10,000 euros each.

They won’t serve time but can buy off their sentences at 5 euros a day.

The case pertains to three videos and four photographs the man shared with his girlfriend after breaking up with the 37-year-old in 2018. The 26-year-old went on to distribute the material to friends of the former girlfriend and to upload it on social media.

Crime Justice

