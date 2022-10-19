Akar repeats call for talks

Hours after Turkey test-fired a short-range ballistic missile, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that differences with regional rival Greece can be solved through dialogue and negotiations.

“We believe that problems can be resolved through mutual negotiations and dialogue. We persist in this approach. But on the other hand, everyone should know that we will not allow a fait accompli or an undesirable situation in any way,” Akar was quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency as saying Tuesday.

Turkey will stick to a “responsible, prudent, and patient” policy to safeguard peace and stability, he said according to the report.

Revisiting his meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos on the sidelines of a NATO gathering in Brussels, Akar reportedly said, “We openly expressed our feelings and thoughts to them. We stated that for a comprehensive and permanent solution, we need to meet and maintain the dialogue.

“We stated that within the framework of good neighborly relations, these problems can be solved within [the framework of] international law. We still believe that our problems can be solved by talking and meeting as two neighbors, two allies, and with sincere dialogue, without getting third parties involved.”

Akar’s comments came as Turkey test-fired a short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea, to the surprise of military analysts regarding Ankara’s intentions.

The missile, dubbed Tayfun, was fired from a mobile platform near the port city of Rize, according to Turkish media outlets CNN Turk and A Haber.

The Turkish Defense Industry, which oversees these weapon systems, did not make any announcement about the launch, however Turkish news agencies published images.