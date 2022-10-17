Mitarakis to raise latest Evros incident with UN

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has again accused Turkey of mistreating migrants following the discovery over the weekend of almost 100 naked men at the border between the two countries, adding that he plans to raise the issue with the United Nations.

Speaking on Skai TV Monday, Mitarakis said the migrants, mainly from Afghanistan and Syria, had been “subjected to humiliating behavior” in Turkey before being pushed into Greece.

On Saturday, Greek police said officers had found 92 migrants naked, “some with bodily injuries,” the previous day. The men told police they had entered the country using plastic boats to cross the Evros River, which forms a natural border between the two countries.

Mitarakis told Skai TV that the incident had been confirmed by officers of Frontex, the European Union’s border agency.

He said he would discuss the issue with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, next Monday.

The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, has called for an investigation, saying it was “deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images.”

On Sunday, Fahrettin Altun, the communications director of Turkey’s president, dismissed Greece’s claims as fake news.