NEWS

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Thiva

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Thiva
[permissos.gr]

A 79-year-old pilot was killed on Wednesday when his single-engine airplane crashed at noon near the highway connecting Athens to the central Greek city of Lamia, in the vicinity of Perneri airport in Thiva.

According to reports, the Cesna had departed from the local flying club of Thiva and crashed shortly after, around 30-40 meters from the airport, 96 kilometers from Athens.

The pilot reportedly did not submit the necessary flight plan to aviation authorities.

Eight firefighters and three vehicles were deployed to the scene and extracted the man from the wreckage, who was pronounced dead shortly after.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Single-engine airplane crashes near motorway
NEWS

Single-engine airplane crashes near motorway

Thessaloniki University student rushed to hospital after fall
NEWS

Thessaloniki University student rushed to hospital after fall

Officials to visit Crete to assess flood damage
NEWS

Officials to visit Crete to assess flood damage

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion
NEWS

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion

One dead after car swept away in Cretan flood
NEWS

One dead after car swept away in Cretan flood

PM: Greece ready to assist Turkey over deadly coal mine explosion
NEWS

PM: Greece ready to assist Turkey over deadly coal mine explosion