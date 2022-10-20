Pilot killed in small plane crash near Thiva

A 79-year-old pilot was killed on Wednesday when his single-engine airplane crashed at noon near the highway connecting Athens to the central Greek city of Lamia, in the vicinity of Perneri airport in Thiva.

According to reports, the Cesna had departed from the local flying club of Thiva and crashed shortly after, around 30-40 meters from the airport, 96 kilometers from Athens.

The pilot reportedly did not submit the necessary flight plan to aviation authorities.

Eight firefighters and three vehicles were deployed to the scene and extracted the man from the wreckage, who was pronounced dead shortly after.