A 19-year-old student at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Law School was rushed to the “G. Papanikolaou” hospital after he fell from the school’s third floor.

According to early reports, the student was sat at a window ledge before falling for yet unknown reasons.

The accident occurred at approximately 2.30 p.m. with the ambulance service stating that the injured man was conscious on the way to the hospital.