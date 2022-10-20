NEWS

Police on alert after couple goes missing in Lefkada

Police on alert after couple goes missing in Lefkada
[InTime News]

Police on the island of Lefkada in western Greece on Thursday were searching for a man and a woman that went missing on their way to a honey producer’s shop on Tuesday afternoon, local press reported.

The couple had called the honey producer to say they were on their way but never reached their destination, lefkadapress.gr said. Their relatives filed a missing persons report on Wednesday. 

Authorities believe the two disappeared in the area of Athani, in the southwest of the island.

Relatives have joined officers in their search.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Single-engine airplane crashes near motorway
NEWS

Single-engine airplane crashes near motorway

Thessaloniki University student rushed to hospital after fall
NEWS

Thessaloniki University student rushed to hospital after fall

Officials to visit Crete to assess flood damage
NEWS

Officials to visit Crete to assess flood damage

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion
NEWS

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion

One dead after car swept away in Cretan flood
NEWS

One dead after car swept away in Cretan flood

PM: Greece ready to assist Turkey over deadly coal mine explosion
NEWS

PM: Greece ready to assist Turkey over deadly coal mine explosion