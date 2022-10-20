Police on alert after couple goes missing in Lefkada

Police on the island of Lefkada in western Greece on Thursday were searching for a man and a woman that went missing on their way to a honey producer’s shop on Tuesday afternoon, local press reported.

The couple had called the honey producer to say they were on their way but never reached their destination, lefkadapress.gr said. Their relatives filed a missing persons report on Wednesday.

Authorities believe the two disappeared in the area of Athani, in the southwest of the island.

Relatives have joined officers in their search.