Hooligan victim’s murder trial to be held on January 18

The trial of 12 suspects linked to the brutal murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos last February will be held in Thessaloniki on January 18, 2023, a few days before the one-year anniversary of his killing.

The 12 defendants are charged with murder (in the case of the 19-year-old) and attempted murder (in the case of one of his injured friends), as well as assault, possession of objects capable of causing bodily harm, with the aggravated provisions of the Sports Law, and the illegal carrying and use of weapons.

One of the defendants is accused of attempted murder in the case of the second wounded man, also a friend of Kambanos, while the remaining 11 as accomplices in this act.

Kambanos, a supporter of local soccer club Aris, and his two friends, were attacked by supporters of rival club PAOK late at night on February 1. The suspects allegedly happened upon the victim by chance while on their way to attack a haunt of Aris supporters. After asking him and his two friends which club they supported, they attacked them. Kambanos, who was heard begging his attackers not to hit him anymore because he was hurting badly, died from knife wounds and blows to the head.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court prosecutor rejected a request by Kambanos’ family to hold the trial in Athens due to safety concerns.