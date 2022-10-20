NEWS

Hooligan victim’s murder trial to be held on January 18

Hooligan victim’s murder trial to be held on January 18

The trial of 12 suspects linked to the brutal murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos last February will be held in Thessaloniki on January 18, 2023, a few days before the one-year anniversary of his killing.

The 12 defendants are charged with murder (in the case of the 19-year-old) and attempted murder (in the case of one of his injured friends), as well as assault, possession of objects capable of causing bodily harm, with the aggravated provisions of the Sports Law, and the illegal carrying and use of weapons.

One of the defendants is accused of attempted murder in the case of the second wounded man, also a friend of Kambanos, while the remaining 11 as accomplices in this act.

Kambanos, a supporter of local soccer club Aris, and his two friends, were attacked by supporters of rival club PAOK late at night on February 1. The suspects allegedly happened upon the victim by chance while on their way to attack a haunt of Aris supporters. After asking him and his two friends which club they supported, they attacked them. Kambanos, who was heard begging his attackers not to hit him anymore because he was hurting badly, died from knife wounds and blows to the head.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court prosecutor rejected a request by Kambanos’ family to hold the trial in Athens due to safety concerns.

Justice Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Justice minister to decide on extradition of Serbian war crimes suspect
NEWS

Justice minister to decide on extradition of Serbian war crimes suspect

Two convicted in revenge porn case
NEWS

Two convicted in revenge porn case

Nothing can get through our border with Turkey says Citizen Protection Minister
NEWS

Nothing can get through our border with Turkey says Citizen Protection Minister

Probe launched into lawyer’s Nazi salute
NEWS

Probe launched into lawyer’s Nazi salute

Gov’t minister condemns father’s Nazi salute in court
NEWS

Gov’t minister condemns father’s Nazi salute in court

State to pay more for damages during 2008 riots
NEWS

State to pay more for damages during 2008 riots