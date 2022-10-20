Menendez supports investigation into the 92 migrants found on Evros banks

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, Chair of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has publicly expressed his support on Thursday for an investigation urged by the United Nations into the treatment of the 92 migrants who were found without clothes on the banks of the border river Evros by Greek authorities last week.

“I commend Greek authorities for rescuing the 92 people found near the country’s border with Turkey,” said Menendez in a statement uploaded on social media, adding that “I fully support an investigation into the inhumane treatment of these migrants, including the Turkish military’s reported role in their gross mistreatment.”