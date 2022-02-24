Mitsotakis: EU must help member states with energy price hikes

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he has demanded that the EU implement emergency measures to help its members weather energy price hikes.

“In this way, we will be able to protect ourselves from a possible blackmail from the Russian side,” Mitsotakis told reporters upon his arrival to take part in the extraordinary EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Mitsotakis forecast that the EU’s response to Russian aggression against Ukraine will be “especially dynamic.”

“We are facing a development that appeared inconceivable until recently, the biggest invasion of an independent country since World War Two. What is happening in Ukraine not only violates international law, it questions the whole security architecture of Europe,” Mitsotakis said.