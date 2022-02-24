NEWS

Mitsotakis: EU must help member states with energy price hikes

mitsotakis-eu-must-help-member-states-with-energy-price-hikes
[INTIME NEWS/File photo]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he has demanded that the EU implement emergency measures to help its members weather energy price hikes.

“In this way, we will be able to protect ourselves from a possible blackmail from the Russian side,” Mitsotakis told reporters upon his arrival to take part in the extraordinary EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Mitsotakis forecast that the EU’s response to Russian aggression against Ukraine will be “especially dynamic.”

“We are facing a development that appeared inconceivable until recently, the biggest invasion of an independent country since World War Two. What is happening in Ukraine not only violates international law, it questions the whole security architecture of Europe,” Mitsotakis said.

Diplomacy Energy EU Russia War
READ MORE
[Embassy of Israel in Athens]
NEWS

Israel, Greece defense chiefs highlight common interests and values

state-department-affirms-commitment-to-31-mechanism
NEWS

State Department affirms commitment to 3+1 mechanism

[AP]
NEWS

US skeptical over EastMed pipeline plan

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, speaks during joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov after their meeting in Sofia, Monday [AP]
NEWS

Bulgaria, Greece talk energy cooperation, regional stability

greek-pm-urges-turkey-to-end-provocations
NEWS

Greek PM urges Turkey to end provocations

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (C) meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (L) during the Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit in Jerusalem, on Tuesday. [Rafi Kotz/EPA]
NEWS

Greece, Israel, Cyprus agree to continue cooperation on energy projects