Israeli sources underscore importance of bilateral ties after Gantz visit canceled

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has canceled a planned visit to Greece. He was expected to visit the southern Peloponnesian city of Kalamata with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos Friday. Kalamata is to host a new training center for Hellenic Air Force pilots.

Israeli sources said the cancelation was due to reasons that required him to remain in Israel. No further explanation was provided.

According to the same sources, the two defense ministers remain in close contact and have agreed to reschedule their meeting at the first opportunity.

They emphasized that Greece-Israel relations are stable and important for both sides.

On Thursday it was announced that Gantz will visit Turkey next week, the first visit by an Israeli defense minister in a decade.

The sources said that the Ankara visit is aimed at boosting regional security, adding that it is in no way related to Friday’s development.