NEWS

Israeli sources underscore importance of bilateral ties after Gantz visit canceled

Israeli sources underscore importance of bilateral ties after Gantz visit canceled
[AP]

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has canceled a planned visit to Greece. He was expected to visit the southern Peloponnesian city of Kalamata with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos Friday. Kalamata is to host a new training center for Hellenic Air Force pilots.

Israeli sources said the cancelation was due to reasons that required him to remain in Israel. No further explanation was provided.

According to the same sources, the two defense ministers remain in close contact and have agreed to reschedule their meeting at the first opportunity. 

They emphasized that Greece-Israel relations are stable and important for both sides.

On Thursday it was announced that Gantz will visit Turkey next week, the first visit by an Israeli defense minister in a decade.

The sources said that the Ankara visit is aimed at boosting regional security, adding that it is in no way related to Friday’s development.

Diplomacy Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel as ties warm
NEWS

Turkey appoints new ambassador to Israel as ties warm

New Israeli ambassador presents credentials to Sakellaropoulou
NEWS

New Israeli ambassador presents credentials to Sakellaropoulou

Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
NEWS

Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm

Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey
NEWS

Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey

PM meets with Israeli president in Davos
NEWS

PM meets with Israeli president in Davos

Israel, Turkey looking to expand economic partnership, FM says
NEWS

Israel, Turkey looking to expand economic partnership, FM says