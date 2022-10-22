NEWS

Navy chief visits French shipyards to inspect Belharra frigate construction

Navy chief visits French shipyards to inspect Belharra frigate construction
[AMNA]

The FDI frigates under construction in France will spearhead the Greek fleet and offer new operational capabilities in the near future, Greek Navy chief Vice-Admiral Stylianos Petrakis said on a visit to the Lorient shipyards on Friday. 

Naval Group’s Lorient shipyards are building the first of the FDI HN (Belharra) frigates Greece has ordered, and Petrakis saw the first section in the dry dock, in the first major step of constructing the ship.

“Today is a major step toward the new digital era we have planned for the Greek Navy,” he said, noting that the navies of Greece and France are working together to promote peace and security, under the European Union and NATO.

Petrakis said the program is on schedule, “which confirms the decisions were right and the planning and implementation of a complex and very demanding program was comprehensive.” The navy’s FDI program signals Greece’s and France’s commitment to stand in solidarity for each other before any threats, and strengthens the “European defense of the future,” he added.

The program for the purchase of three FDI frigates (plus one more provisionally) for the navy was signed in March. The cutting of the metal plate took place less than four months later, and while the first frigate is already in the production stage, it was noted in an announcement. [AMNA]

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school
NEWS

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

Turkish president dismisses Menendez warning over F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkish president dismisses Menendez warning over F-16 sale

Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons
NEWS

Erdogan denies allegations of Turkish army using chemical weapons

F-22 Raptors in Souda Bay for ACE exercise
NEWS

F-22 Raptors in Souda Bay for ACE exercise

Turkish F-16s fly over Kinaros once again
NEWS

Turkish F-16s fly over Kinaros once again

Test Air Force flights planned over Thessaloniki ahead of Ochi Day
NEWS

Test Air Force flights planned over Thessaloniki ahead of Ochi Day