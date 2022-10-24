Mitsotakis, Blinken discuss Ukraine and Eastern Med

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean on Monday.

“Constructive phone conversation today with @SecBlinken. We discussed our close coordination as NATO Allies to help Ukraine defend against Russia, as well as recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the prime minister tweeted after the call.