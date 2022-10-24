Mitsotakis, Blinken discuss Ukraine and Eastern Med
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean on Monday.
Constructive call today with @SecBlinken. We discussed our close coordination as NATO Allies to help Ukraine defend against Russia, as well as the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.
— Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) October 24, 2022
