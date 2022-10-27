NEWS

‘Mighty’ armed forces ready to counter outside threats, says Floros

‘Mighty’ armed forces ready to counter outside threats, says Floros

Greece’s “mighty” armed forces are ready to respond to anyone “threatening, insulting, chiding or belittling” the country, the chief of the Greek military, General Konstantinos Floros, said Thursday amid lingering tensions with Aegean neighbor Turkey.

In a message to troops ahead of a national holiday commemorating the country’s defiance of Fascist Italy that forced it to enter World War II, Floros said that Greece refuses to be drawn into an escalation spiral with regional adversaries, stressing however that the armed forces “are sleepless guardians of [our] lawful national interests.”

“We want peace and we are working hard for regional stability. But we will never give up an inch of Greek territory without a fight,” he said. 

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
F-16s clause is out, but terms for Turkey remain
NEWS

F-16s clause is out, but terms for Turkey remain

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros

Tayfun launch a ‘message’ to Turkey’s adversaries, says Erdogan
NEWS

Tayfun launch a ‘message’ to Turkey’s adversaries, says Erdogan

Navy chief visits French shipyards to inspect Belharra frigate construction
NEWS

Navy chief visits French shipyards to inspect Belharra frigate construction

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school
NEWS

With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

Turkish president dismisses Menendez warning over F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkish president dismisses Menendez warning over F-16 sale