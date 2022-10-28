Israel’s defense minister: visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’

Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said his planned visit to Greece was canceled for ‘technical and security reasons.’

“I was forced to cancel my visit to Greece for purely technical and security reasons. It has certainly nothing to do with our relations with Greece. I spoke with the Greek Defense Minister and he understood the situation completely,” Gantz said from Turkey, where he was wrapping up his visit there.

Asked about the possibility of Cyprus acquiring a version of Israel’s highly touted “Iron Dome” mobile air defense system, Gantz said that “nothing has been decided, no decision taken. If there are further developments, of course we will make them public.”

Gantz discussed bilateral and security issues with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, during his visit, the first by an Israeli Defense Minister in more than a decade.

Israel and Turkey have taken significant steps over the past two years to normalize their relations. They decided, last August, to exchange ambassadors and consuls-general after a four-year hiatus.