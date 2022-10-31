Laws are left on the books

Greece is suffering both from an overabundance of legislation and a lack of enforcement of these laws, experts agree.

There are some extreme examples testifying to the truth of that assumption: A law on beneficial work by non-violent prisoners, voted in the 1990s, has not yet been enforced but amended multiple times. And, even for a seemingly uncontroversial subject such as dance schools, there have been 27 pieces of legislation since 1974, the next designed to finally apply the previous one.

More worryingly, a law designed to monitor local government actions has been languishing for 12 years, when experts concur that local government can often be a hotbed of corruption.