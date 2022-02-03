NEWS

Online consensual divorce platform opens for users

[Shutterstock]

An online platform that facilitates the issuance of consensual divorces was made official and operational on Thursday.

According to a Joint Ministerial Decision issued by the Digital Government Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras, the marriage can be dissolved without requiring the physical presence of the couple involved at any stage of the process, and without the need to issue a special power of attorney or a certificate verifying the signatures.

Interested parties can log into the government platform www.gov.gr or look for the Family category on the same website.

