Greek opposition leader hails Lula victory

Greece’s leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has congratulated Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his victory.

“Congratulations to Lula!,” Tsipras tweeted on Monday. “Your victory against the far-right, despite all obstacles, is a victory for democracy/social justice and the struggle of left-wing & progressive forces around the world,” he said.

Leftist Lula defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff that marked a stunning comeback for Lula and the end of Brazil’s most right-wing government in decades.

Lula won 50.9% of votes compared with 49.1% for Bolsonaro, the Supreme Electoral Court said, declaring Lula, previously a two-term president, the winner. [Kathimerini, Reuters]

