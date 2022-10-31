NEWS

Greek opposition leader hails Lula victory

[InTime News]

Greece’s leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has congratulated Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his victory. 

“Congratulations to Lula!,” Tsipras tweeted on Monday. “Your victory against the far-right, despite all obstacles, is a victory for democracy/social justice and the struggle of left-wing & progressive forces around the world,” he said.

Leftist Lula defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff that marked a stunning comeback for Lula and the end of Brazil’s most right-wing government in decades.

Lula won 50.9% of votes compared with 49.1% for Bolsonaro, the Supreme Electoral Court said, declaring Lula, previously a two-term president, the winner. [Kathimerini, Reuters]

Politics

