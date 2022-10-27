Mitsotakis, Scholz meeting at Maximos Mansion

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Thursday. Scholz is in Athens on a two-day official visit. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Thursday meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Maximos Mansion.

The two leaders were scheduled to give a joint press conference after their meeting, as well as host a Q&A session with attending journalists.

An expanded business lunch, with members of both delegations attending, is set to follow.

Arms, Greek-Turkish tensions and the energy issue were expected to be the focus of the German chancellor’s visit. For Berlin, the tank swap deal (Greece sending 40 Soviet-style old BMP-1s to Ukraine in exchange for 40 German Marder tanks) is particularly important. The German government has made similar agreements (Ringtausch) with the Czech Republic and Poland.

Scholz visited the Acropolis on Thursday morning.