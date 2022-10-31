NEWS

Androulakis: Lula victory a win for democracy, climate protection

[InTime News]

Socialist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis on Monday welcomed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory in Brazil’s presidential election, calling it a win for democracy and climate protection.

In a tweet, Androulakis said Lula’s victory was “a sign of hope for the people of Brazil. Of hope for respect for democratic institutions, the rule of law, as well as for more social justice.”

Lula, a former president, won 50.9% of the votes to beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

“The defeat of Bolsonaro and [his] Trumpist philosophy paves the path for a better and honest cooperation with the European Union on global challenges, the fight against climate change and in particular the protection of the Amazon rainforest, the lungs of the planet,” Androulakis said.

Greece’s main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras also hailed Lula’s victory earlier Monday.

Politics

