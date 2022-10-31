Trial for Mati fire begins, to resume on November 7

The trial of 21 people facing charges over the deadly forest fire that swept through the seaside town of Mati on July 23, 2018 began in Athens on Monday, in a courtroom that was criticised by the victims as woefully inadequate, given the size and complexity of the case.

In addition to the 21 defendants and their counsel, among those present were witnesses of the events that claimed 104 lives, reporters, relatives of the victims and survivors, including many burn victims. The room was so packed that many of the lawyers were unable to even enter the courtroom and had to stand outside the window to declare their presence at the trial.

The proceedings were adjourned and will resume on November 7 to conduct further procedural aspects of the trial, with the hearing of the case to follow at a later date in a larger courtroom. [AMNA]