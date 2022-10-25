Tougher measures being mulled for sex offenders

A debate has been triggered in Greece in recent days over the punishment that should be meted out to sex offenders who prey on minors.

Last week, in the wake of the nationwide shock triggered by the case of a 12-year-old girl being pimped out in Athens, Interior Minister Makis Voridis caused a stir proposing that perpetrators should, under certain conditions, be chemically castrated.

The proposal was rejected as not in keeping with Greek culture or the framework in place for the protection of human rights. Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras, for one, assured Kathimerini “no such measure is even being considered.”

But the controversial proposal has highlighted concerns over how the criminal justice system can deal with such crimes.

Tsiaras has instructed the Permanent Legislative Committee to make changes in the criminal treatment of sex crimes, including extending the limit currently in force for the actual serving of sentences.