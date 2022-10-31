NEWS

Search and rescue operation underway south of Samos

Search and rescue operation underway south of Samos
[InTime News]

The Hellenic Coast Guard is undertaking a search and rescue operation on Monday to locate a yet unknown number of migrants and refugees south of the island of Samos. According to early reports, two people who were rescued by a shipping vessel said that they were on board a raft that capsized with at least 10 more people aboard.

Three Coast Guard vessels, a Frontex ship, a cargo ship and a “Super Puma” helicopter are participating in the operation.

Migration

