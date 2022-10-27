NEWS

Thessaloniki: refugees held hostage by traffickers

Four suspected human traffickers are due to appear before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on charges of detaining seven refugees against their will.

The refugees, from Syria and Afghanistan, were freed from the traffickers after police raided the property where they were being held.

Police said during their two-week captivity, the refugees were subjected to violence and threats and were told they would not be released unless a ransom was paid.

Three of the suspected traffickers are Pakistani nationals while one is a Greek citizen.

Police are searching for three suspected accomplices.

The police investigation suggests that five traffickers facilitated the entry to Greece of the refugees. Once in Thessaloniki, they detained the men, demanding that their relatives send money for their release.

Police confiscated a of 4,500 euros, mobile phones and debit cards from the house, which is located in the Dendropotamos district of the city.

