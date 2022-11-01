NEWS

PASOK ousts member suspected of being on pedophile list

PASOK ousts member suspected of being on pedophile list
[InTime News]

The PASOK-Movement for Change party on Tuesday said that it had struck off a member who is being investigated as part of a major pedophile ring centered in the downtown Athens district of Kolonos.

The socialist party member is reportedly on a list of more than 200 men who used a dating app to communicate with a 12-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution by her mother’s employer and raped by dozens of his clients.

Investigators have reportedly confirmed that he had several “conversations” with the 12-year-old via the app, but are still looking into whether he had sex with her.

Leftist opposition SYRIZA also ejected a party member who appears on the list over the weekend.

Crime Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Special House inquiry over phone tapping not ruled out
NEWS

Special House inquiry over phone tapping not ruled out

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say
NEWS

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say

Spyware case is potentially explosive
NEWS

Spyware case is potentially explosive

Transparency committee to hold closed-door meeting on phone hacking allegation
NEWS

Transparency committee to hold closed-door meeting on phone hacking allegation

PM calls for meeting of parliamentary committee after spyware revelations
NEWS

PM calls for meeting of parliamentary committee after spyware revelations

PASOK chief’s spyware claim
NEWS

PASOK chief’s spyware claim