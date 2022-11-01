PASOK ousts member suspected of being on pedophile list

The PASOK-Movement for Change party on Tuesday said that it had struck off a member who is being investigated as part of a major pedophile ring centered in the downtown Athens district of Kolonos.

The socialist party member is reportedly on a list of more than 200 men who used a dating app to communicate with a 12-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution by her mother’s employer and raped by dozens of his clients.

Investigators have reportedly confirmed that he had several “conversations” with the 12-year-old via the app, but are still looking into whether he had sex with her.

Leftist opposition SYRIZA also ejected a party member who appears on the list over the weekend.