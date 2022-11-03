Akar says Turkey open to talks with Greece

A day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revisited his country’s casus belli (justification for war) against Greece, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Thursday said Turkey is open to talks with Greece.

“Our position is clear. We are ready for talks. We want to resolve problems through dialogue,” Akar said, as he called for “a fair distribution of resources in the Aegean.”

At the same time, the Turkish defense minister criticized Greece’s armaments program, saying that the efforts to boost its armed forces were “futile.”

Similarly, Akar slammed Greece’s purported diplomatic efforts to forge international alliances against Turkey.

“The Greeks are running after bogus alliances. That way they can hope to achieve nothing,” he said, while also urging third countries to keep a “neutral” stance on bilateral disputes between the two Aegean foes.