Lackluster hopes for climate change summit

World leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head to the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt on November 6-18 for the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference.

Coming against the backdrop of an energy crisis that has put decarbonization plans on hold in many countries, experts are not getting their hopes high. “It will not be a milestone in climate talks,” says Dr Sevastianos Mirasgedis, director of the National Observatory of Athens and an expert on climate change policy, tells Kathimerini.

He also bemoans the lack of urgency in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, while cities such as Egypt’s Alexandria (photo) face devastation from rising sea levels.