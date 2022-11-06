NEWS

Lackluster hopes for climate change summit

Lackluster hopes for climate change summit
[Maya Alleruzzo/AP]

World leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, head to the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt on November 6-18 for the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference.

Coming against the backdrop of an energy crisis that has put decarbonization plans on hold in many countries, experts are not getting their hopes high. “It will not be a milestone in climate talks,” says Dr Sevastianos Mirasgedis, director of the National Observatory of Athens and an expert on climate change policy, tells Kathimerini.

He also bemoans the lack of urgency in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, while cities such as Egypt’s Alexandria (photo) face devastation from rising sea levels.

Climate Crisis Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegis program runs into ‘walls’ of bureaucracy
NEWS

Aegis program runs into ‘walls’ of bureaucracy

Rural Development Minister resigns after controversial comment on 2007 Ilia fires
NEWS

Rural Development Minister resigns after controversial comment on 2007 Ilia fires

Greece to repay 8.45 million euros owed to NATO’s procurement agency
NEWS

Greece to repay 8.45 million euros owed to NATO’s procurement agency

Elderly couple dies in Soufli house fire
NEWS

Elderly couple dies in Soufli house fire

Less damage from wildfires this summer
NEWS

Less damage from wildfires this summer

Emergency crews respond to fire in Crete forest
NEWS

Emergency crews respond to fire in Crete forest