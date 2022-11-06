President of the COR condemns Tzitzikostas Turkish entry ban

The President of the European Committee of the Regions (COR), Vasco Alves Cordeiro, said on Sunday that the Turkish authorities’ decision to deny the entrance of regional governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas to the country is simply unacceptable.

“This situation is simply unacceptable. I asked the ARLEM Bureau to address it in the next meeting in view of an appropriate response,” Cordeiro posted on Twitter.

“Full solidarity to the First Vice-President of the European Committee of the Regions who was denied entry into Turkiye to co-chair the Euro-Mediterranean Regional and Local Assembly – ARLEM,” he added.

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, who is the Governor of Central Macedonia Region and the First Vice-President of the European Committee of the Regions, travelled by sea on the day from Thessaloniki to Izmir, to attend the Euro-Mediterranean Conference of the Committee of the Regions.

When he reached the port city, Turkish authorities stopped him from entering the country and also reportedly kept him detained in an office for six hours. The Greek governor was given no explanation for being denied entry to Turkey. [AMNA]