Fire destroys plastics warehouse in Kavala

A fire destroyed a plastics warehouse near the northern city of Kavala on Sunday, covering the area in a thick layer of smoke. According to national broadcaster ERT, the warehouse was the external storage of a new plastic goods company.

The primary concern of the firefighters was to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, as no lives were endangered. The causes are still being investigated, with a lightening strike not being ruled out.

The business owner was involved in a traffic road accident on the way to the warehouse, but no one was injured.  

