NEWS

Court: Law on creation of trade union register is unconstitutional

Court: Law on creation of trade union register is unconstitutional

The provisions of a law on the creation of a general register for trade unions are unconstitutional, contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and Greek legislation, a Chamber of Greece’s highest administrative court ruled on Tuesday.

After establishing that the register interferes heavily with the right to freedom of association and the relevant provisions are in conflict with the Greek Constitution, the Chamber referred the matter to the plenary of the Council of State for an irrevocable decision.

“The promotion of public interest goals should not be pursued by legislative regulations that end up attacking the core of freedom of association or imply restrictions of said freedom in violation of the principle of proportionality or cause illegal infringement of other rights protected by the Constitution or EU law, such as the right to the protection of personal data,” the judges said.

The creation of a registry was part of a 2021 bill by Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis introducing changes to labor relations. The Labor Center of Athens, the Federation of Bank Employees’ Organizations of Greece and the ACS-Postal Services Employees’ Union appealed against it in court.

Justice Legislation Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bulgarian border policeman shot dead at border with Turkey
NEWS

Bulgarian border policeman shot dead at border with Turkey

Bulgarian parliament approves deal to buy more F-16s
NEWS

Bulgarian parliament approves deal to buy more F-16s

Blueprint unveiled for the reconstruction of Evia
NEWS

Blueprint unveiled for the reconstruction of Evia

Political will needed for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry in 2024: central bank governor
NEWS

Political will needed for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry in 2024: central bank governor

Migrants seen as key to solving labor shortages
NEWS

Migrants seen as key to solving labor shortages

Ethnic Bulgarian group’s name stirs anger in North Macedonia
NEWS

Ethnic Bulgarian group’s name stirs anger in North Macedonia