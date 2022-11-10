Draft law for crimes against children submitted to Parliament

The Justice Ministry on Thursday submitted a new draft law for ratification that places crimes against children in a category of their own.

Under the proposed legislation, stricter provisions will go into force when minors are the victims of the crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation, domestic abuse, homicide and murder, exposure to danger, causing bodily harm, human trafficking and kidnapping.

It further includes a provision that gives the authorities the green light to create a database dedicated to crimes against children that can be used by public and private agencies tasked with treating, caring for and educating minors, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported.

The exchange of information concerning the criminal histories of third-country nationals between European Union member states will also be made easier, while the legislation additionally seeks to bring Greece in line with the Council of Europe Convention on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse (also known as the Lanzarote Convention), of which it is a signatory.