NEWS

Ex-fire chief’s trial over Mati inquiry postponed until Sept. 2023

Ex-fire chief’s trial over Mati inquiry postponed until Sept. 2023
[AP]

The trial of the former chief of Greece’s fire service over his alleged attempt to cover up failings in the response to the deadly blaze in eastern Attica, in the summer of 2018, was postponed on Monday until 27 September 2023.

Vassilis Matthaiopoulos faces charges of dereliction of duty and coercion, among other crimes, in the wake of a complaint regarding his response to a judicial investigation into the handling of the blaze in Mati, which claimed 102 lives and left more than 32 people with serious injuries.

Dimitris Liotsos, an expert appointed in 2018 by the Athens prosecutor’s office to investigate possible criminal negligence in the response to the fire in the east Attica town, claimed that he came under pressure from Matthaiopoulos to cover up evidence pointing to multiple failures by the fire service in its response to the blaze, which started on the slopes of Mount Parnitha and quickly spread down to the seaside resort.

Also on Monday, a judge in the main trial looking into the mishandling of the wildfire in Mati announced that the next session will be held on November 10, at the Athens Appeals Court complex.

Wildlife Justice Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Parliamentary panel sends ousted ND lawmaker’s wealth file to prosecutor
NEWS

Parliamentary panel sends ousted ND lawmaker’s wealth file to prosecutor

Court rejects sailing federation’s lawsuit against Olympic champion
NEWS

Court rejects sailing federation’s lawsuit against Olympic champion

Mati fire trial to move to Athens Appeal Court
NEWS

Mati fire trial to move to Athens Appeal Court

Nonagenarian acquitted of unlicensed sale of knitted sock slippers
NEWS

Nonagenarian acquitted of unlicensed sale of knitted sock slippers

Victim of online fraud, 72, cleared of money laundering
NEWS

Victim of online fraud, 72, cleared of money laundering

Tougher measures being mulled for sex offenders
NEWS

Tougher measures being mulled for sex offenders