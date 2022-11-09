NEWS

Ex-minister accused of corrupting investigations

Ex-minister accused of corrupting investigations

The trial of a former government official and a prosecutor charged with obstruction of justice in corruption cases continued Tuesday, with a retired prosecutor accusing the minister of trying to direct his investigations to target specific individuals.

Panagiotis Athanasiou, a retired deputy Supreme Court prosecutor, testified that when he was head of the Financial Crimes prosecutor’s office, Dimitris Papangelopoulos, alternate justice minister for corruption issues in the leftist-led SYRIZA government from 2015-19, interfered in his work, asking him to fabricate evidence against prominent journalist Giorgos Papachristos.

Papangelopoulos also pressured the prosecutor to impound bank accounts of Yiannis Alafouzos, head of the private Skai TV station, during the time of the bids for the renewal of broadcasting licenses, so that he would be unable to take part in the bidding.

Justice Crime Corruption

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Parliamentary panel sends ousted ND lawmaker’s wealth file to prosecutor
NEWS

Parliamentary panel sends ousted ND lawmaker’s wealth file to prosecutor

Appeals court clears all defendants in Siemens bribery case
NEWS

Appeals court clears all defendants in Siemens bribery case

Anti-vax abbot, monks to stand trial
NEWS

Anti-vax abbot, monks to stand trial

Four charged over Cyprus cash-for-passports scandal
NEWS

Four charged over Cyprus cash-for-passports scandal

Criminal charges for 11 anti-vaxxers who ‘arrested’ school head
NEWS

Criminal charges for 11 anti-vaxxers who ‘arrested’ school head

Lawyer charged with spreading fake news about Covid-19
NEWS

Lawyer charged with spreading fake news about Covid-19