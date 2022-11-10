Former minister Gerovasili files lawsuit over phone tapping at Supreme Court

The secretary of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance parliamentary group and former minister Olga Gerovasili on Thursday met with Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos and filed a lawsuit against unknown parties for tapping her phone and other possible criminal acts at her expense, asking for an investigation.

In comments to the press as she left the Supreme Court building, Gerovasili said “justice is the last pillar of protection that can investigate the double scandal, the scandal of spying and the cover-up.”

“We are living through extremely crucial moments for the democratic state and the rule of law, and must not fail to do what is necessary to protect the fundamental right of the protection of communications privacy,” she said.

Gerovasili, whose name was among those of various politicians, politicians’ relatives and journalists leaked last weekend in a report on the public figures allegedly put under surveillance with malicious software by the intelligence services, said that there had been a violation of confidentiality of communications, post and even possibly of confidential documents, adding that the investigation must be thorough.