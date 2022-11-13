FM in Brussels on Monday for FAC meeting

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will participate in the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council that will be held on Monday in Brussels. The FAC will be preceded by a working breakfast for EU Foreign Ministers with Belarus opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Topics on the agenda include the Russian aggression against Ukraine (the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, D. Kuleba, will join the discussion, via teleconference, at the beginning), as well as developments in the Western Balkans.

The situation in the Great Lakes region will be discussed during the working lunch.

Under “Current Affairs”, the Foreign Ministers will exchange views on current international and regional developments, including developments in Lebanon, and Iran, while the High Representative will provide an update on the process of sending observers to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the progress of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), as well as on the results of the EU-CELAC (Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños – Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Ministerial Meeting held in Buenos Aires on October 27.

Additionally, Dendias is expected to brief his counterparts on the developments in the Aegean and in the Southeastern Mediterranean, a foreign ministry announcement said. [AMNA]