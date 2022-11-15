NEWS

Greece: 55,917 coronavirus infections in week of Nov. 7-13, 115 deaths

Greece confirmed 55,917 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of November 7-13, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 5,360 coronavirus cases per 1 million people (weekly change: -9%), with 26% of the new weekly infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,306,482.

A total of 1,292 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of November 7-13, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,152 (165 as weekly average, or -8% compared to previous week).

In addition, 81 hospital patients were on ventilators on November 13. Their median age is 76 years and 98.8% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of November 7-13 there were also 115 deaths from Covid-19, or 11 deaths per 1 million people (weekly change: -22%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 34,024.

Of the people who died, 96.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

[AMNA]

Coronavirus

