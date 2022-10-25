NEWS

Greece announces 52,966 new cases of Covid-19, 138 deaths over last week

[Reuters/ Gonzalo Fuentes]

Greek health authorities announced 52,966 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the week between October 17 and October 23 on Tuesday. 

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 138 virus-related deaths over the same period. 

Additionally, at the end of the week there were 82 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

EODY said that approximately 22% of the new confirmed cases were reinfections.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,135,200, with a total of 33,574 virus-related deaths.

Coronavirus

