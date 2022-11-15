Journalist who published list of alleged wiretapping targets called to testify anew

Journalist and editor-in-chief of Documento newspaper Kostas Vaxevanis was summoned to testify to prosecutors on Friday on the wiretapping issue, it was reported on Tuesday.

Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos launched an inquiry after Documento published a list of 33 names of politicians, cabinet ministers, business people and some of their relatives who were allegedly under surveillance.

Vaxevanis had requested that Dogiakos consolidates pending criminal cases that are being investigated individually – such as the case of PASOK-KINAL party leader Nikos Androulakis and those of journalists – with Predator spyware being the common denominator.

The wiretapping case is being handled by First Instance Prosecutors Aggeliki Triantafillou and Kostas Spiropoulos. [AMNA]