Residents’ appeal against Exarchia metro station dismissed

The Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, has rejected an appeal by 50 residents of the downtown Athens district of Exarchia opposing the construction of a metro station on the area’s main square.

The residents had demanded a temporary injunction against the project, arguing that its impact on the square’s greenery, its cultural role and its architecture has not been adequately assessed.

They argue that there is no plan to replace trees and shrubs that are being cut down for the project, nor to protect listed buildings and the area around the National Archaeological Museum from possible damage from intensive construction work.

The issue, however, is not considered closed, as the specific petition was only for a temporary cessation of work.