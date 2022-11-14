Bugging cases probe is moving along slowly

PASOK opposition chief Nikos Androulakis talks to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Athens after filing a complaint last month over an attempt to bug his phone with spyware in the runup to party elections last year. [InTime News]

Two prosecutors have undertaken to investigate all allegations of electronic surveillance of dozens of individuals and this could lead in delays in the cases, Kathimerini understands.

In fact, one prosecutor, Konstantinos Spyropoulos, is exclusively investigating the targeting of socialist leader Nikos Androulakis’ cellphone with spyware, while Angeliki Triantafyllou is investigating all the other cases.

The two main opposition parties, the left-wing SYRIZA and Androulakis’ socialist PASOK, are piling on pressure, claiming justice is moving too slowly. It hasn’t helped that an additional prosecutor initially on the team was removed to focus on other duties.

The prosecutors, for their part, say that they are investigating two avenues: One concerns the Predator spyware and who used it. The second has to do with any involvement of politicians in the surveillance.