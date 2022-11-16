Polytechnic Uni opens doors for anniversary of 1973 student uprising

A woman places a flower on a monument in the yard of the Polytechnic school to commemorate the victims of the 1973 uprising against the military junta, in Athens, Greece, 15 November 2022. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

The National Technical University of Athens, known commonly as the Polytechnic, opened its doors on Tuesday for the annual three-day celebration to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the November 17, 1973 student uprising against Greece’s military dictatorship.

On November 15 and November 16, the gates will remain open from 8.30 a.m. until 9 p.m. On November 17, the day of the anniversary, the gates will open at 8.30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.

The NTUA Senate invited the university community, young people and all citizens to participate in the anniversary events.

“In November 1973, the National Technical University of Athens was at the centre of expression of young people’s anguish and their struggle for education, democracy and freedom,” the Senate said in a statement.

“Today it must remain a space for the free movement of ideas, respect for different views, resistance to any lack of democracy and the imposition of opinions and behaviors. This is the timeless message of the Polytechnic uprising, this must be highlighted in the way it is celebrated, and this is today the collective and individual responsibility of the members of the Polytechnic community.”

[AMNA]