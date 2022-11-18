NEWS

Police release mugshots of 3 more alleged child rapists

Police release mugshots of 3 more alleged child rapists
[INTIME]

Police on Friday released the names and mugshots of three more suspects arrested in connection with the rape and pimping of a 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, central Athens.

The three men – named as Ioannis Damianidis (35), Alexandros Moscholios (55) and Andreas Makradimas (43) – were arrested on November 3.

They have been remanded in custody charged with paying to have sex on a number of occasions with a minor under 12 after contacting her through an online app.

Police, who issued the men’s details with the permission of a prosecutor, have asked anyone with information on the accused to telephone 210-647.6370 or 210-641.1111.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos

Two arrested for dozens of car thefts, robberies in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Two arrested for dozens of car thefts, robberies in Thessaloniki

Convict escapes from Larissa hospital
NEWS

Convict escapes from Larissa hospital

Children’s charity says it will assist sexual abuse investigation
NEWS

Children’s charity says it will assist sexual abuse investigation

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
NEWS

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics

Police deployed in Athens for 1973 uprising anniversary marches
NEWS

Police deployed in Athens for 1973 uprising anniversary marches