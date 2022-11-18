Police release mugshots of 3 more alleged child rapists

Police on Friday released the names and mugshots of three more suspects arrested in connection with the rape and pimping of a 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, central Athens.

The three men – named as Ioannis Damianidis (35), Alexandros Moscholios (55) and Andreas Makradimas (43) – were arrested on November 3.

They have been remanded in custody charged with paying to have sex on a number of occasions with a minor under 12 after contacting her through an online app.

Police, who issued the men’s details with the permission of a prosecutor, have asked anyone with information on the accused to telephone 210-647.6370 or 210-641.1111.