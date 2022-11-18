NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos
[Intime News]

Two Turkish nationals, aged 29, were arrested on the island of Kos on Thursday for allegedly transporting irregular migrants, endangering lives and causing a shipwreck, following the sinking of a boat off the coast of the island, port authorities said.

The vessel sank late on November 16, 1.5 nautical miles east of Kos, resulting in the drowning of one man. A total of 11 people were aboard the boat, all of whom were males aged between 27 and 30 years. Of the 10 rescued migrants, five were Palestinians, three were Yemeni and two were Turks, state-run broadcaster ERT said.

The migrants were transferred to the Refugee Reception and Identification Center at Pyli.

Migration Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Moldovan man arrested for transporting migrants 
NEWS

Moldovan man arrested for transporting migrants 

Two survivors of Kafireas shipwreck arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
NEWS

Two survivors of Kafireas shipwreck arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

Thessaloniki: refugees held hostage by traffickers
NEWS

Thessaloniki: refugees held hostage by traffickers

Migrant trafficking ring run from prisons busted
NEWS

Migrant trafficking ring run from prisons busted

Nothing can get through our border with Turkey says Citizen Protection Minister
NEWS

Nothing can get through our border with Turkey says Citizen Protection Minister

On the trail of human traffickers
NEWS

On the trail of human traffickers