Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos

Two Turkish nationals, aged 29, were arrested on the island of Kos on Thursday for allegedly transporting irregular migrants, endangering lives and causing a shipwreck, following the sinking of a boat off the coast of the island, port authorities said.

The vessel sank late on November 16, 1.5 nautical miles east of Kos, resulting in the drowning of one man. A total of 11 people were aboard the boat, all of whom were males aged between 27 and 30 years. Of the 10 rescued migrants, five were Palestinians, three were Yemeni and two were Turks, state-run broadcaster ERT said.

The migrants were transferred to the Refugee Reception and Identification Center at Pyli.