Development Minister visits Hellinikon project

Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis paid a visit to the construction site at the Hellinikon investment project on Friday.

The minister was briefed on progress at the site by CEO Odisseas Athanasiou of Lamda Development, a subsidiary of Latsis Group that is leading the project.

Georgiadis first visited Leoforos Posidonos Avenue, where a 1.3km segment is being turned to an underpass. Two-thirds of the specific project is complete ahead of schedule. He also visited a building for people with special needs, which is under construction. On the latter, Athanasiou noted that “it is the first and most emblematic building of Hellinikon, even though it is actually one in a group of four buildings, and it will be completed in record time by autumn 2023, ahead of schedule.”

The Hellinikon project is environmentally friendly, Athanasiou underlined, while a 90% of the old construction material at the site of the former international airport is being reused.

“A 70-75% of the area of Hellinikon was concrete, but now it will be 75% green,” noted the Lamda CEO. [AMNA]